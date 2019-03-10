Low point total in fourth quarter dooms Oakfield-Alabama's comeback effort in Far West Regional

Video Sponsor

After falling behind in the first half, Oakfield-Alabama made a run of it in the third quarter against Maple Grove in the Class C Far West Regional Championship game at Buffalo State College and looked like they might pull it out but a six-point fourth quarter doomed the effort.

The Hornets lost 44-38.

Brianna Smith scored 14 points for O-A. Tori Mandel added nine and Kelsey Schlagenhauf and Danica Porter added five apiece.​

Photos by Thomas Ognibene from Steve Ognibene Photography.

