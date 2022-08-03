Local Matters

August 3, 2022 - 7:59pm

Muckdogs dominated Amsterdam to tie series, force game three tonight

a76y2971.jpg

Batavia Muckdogs started out Wednesday with great home vibes and three runs on two doubles in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Mohawks scored a homerun in the fourth inning to bring Batavia’s lead to two.

Bottom of the fifth, a costly error for the Mohawks allowed Tyler Cannoe to reach first, and Kyle Corso to come home. That brought made it 5-1 for the Dogs.

Fleming scored his second homerun of the playoffs and brought in Alex Torres, and a lead for the Dogs 7-1 in the sixth inning.

An RBI double for Levis Aguila scored fro Daniel Burroway, putting Muckdogs in the eighth. With no change in the ninth, Batavia won 8-1 to force a game three of the PGCBL championship round, which was to begin at 8 p.m.

Winning pitcher Julian Pichardo pitched six innings and allowed only one run.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

