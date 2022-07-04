Muckdogs fall to Geneva in 10th inning 5-4

After an early lead 1-0 by Geneva, the Muckdogs Gavin Schrader scores from an RBI single from Levis Aguila to tie the game at one in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Bottom of the seventh, Schrader sends a ball just fair of third base line deep into the corner on a two run RBI of which Jerry Reinhart (pictured above) slid into home to give the Dogs a 3-1 lead.

Geneva ties the game in the bottom of the ninth inning to add an extra inning and score two more in the top of the tenth. Schrader helped cut the lead to one but the Muckdogs fell 5-4.

The Knights of Columbus #325 council sponsored a bicycle raffle. The girls bike was won by 5-year-old Brooklyn Burns and Mark Whitehair won the boys bike for his grandson. All the proceeds were given to local organization All Babies Cherished in Batavia.

Post game fireworks were celebrated after the game in honor of independence day.

The Muckdogs travel away to Niagara today for a 1pm start and back home on Wednesday for $1.00 hot dog weenie night at Dwyer Stadium game time 7pm.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

To view or purchase photos, click here.