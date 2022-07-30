Muckdogs fall to Niagara 6-4 after winning West Division Thursday evening

Last evening the Batavia Muckdogs fell to the Niagara power 6-4. On Thursday they clinched 1st place to win the West Division for the first time being in the PCGBL.

A 3-0 early lead in the second and third inning put the Power on top. Brian Fry hit a RBI in the fourth to bring in Dallas Young. Dogs down by two.

Niagara added one in the fifth to lead most of the game 4-1. The Power added two in the 9th where it was 6-1.

Bottom of the 9th the Muckdogs bounce back with a walk-in run. A score by Alex Torres and Vincent Grazioplene bring the Muckdogs down by two 6-4 with two outs remaining.

Dogs run out of time on the clock with the final out on team photo night.

Muckdogs final regular season game is tonight vs. Elmira at 7pm.

Playoff tickets for Sunday’s home game versus a team yet to be determined starts at 4pm at Dwyer Stadium.

Photos by Steve Ognibene