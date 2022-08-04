Muckdogs great season ends with 7-2 loss vs Amsterdam in championship game

In battle of two great teams the Muckdogs came up short on their quest for a PGCBL title last evening at Dwyer stadium.

In the third inning, the Mohawks took advantage of Muckdogs errors and grabbed a 3-0 lead.

That drove frustration on the West Division champions' bench through most of the game and the team struggled to right the ship.

The Mohawks added another run in the seventh and three runs in the eighth inning to take a 7-0 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, a bit of spark came when Jerry Reinhart got a single RBI to left field, bringing home Levis Aguila.

Tyler Cannoe bopped a home run in the bottom of the ninth to make the game 7-2 Amsterdam, and that became the final score.

With the crowd, community, and fans supporting the team throughout the season the owner Robbie Nichols was greatly appreciative.

Many fans and supporters of the game sent positive notes and remarks from the stands after the game. Players exchanged hugs, positive words and memories will not be forgotten during the season.

A message from the Muckdogs organization was on Twitter today and can be read here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene