Muckdogs puts the Power to sleep on guaranteed win night 11-2

Muckdogs looked to even up the last series against the Niagara Power last evening at Dwyer and did so in big fashion scoring runs in five of nine innings.

Niagara jumped out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI by Coleman. Batavia tied the game 1-1 with a Corso walk RBI. After another walk RBI and throw off base Muckdogs take a 3-1 lead after one.

Kenny Dodson stole home in the second inning and Gavin Schrader brought home Josh Leadem, Muckdogs lead 5-2 after four.

Josh Leadem, co-player of the game tonight, going 3 for 3, 2 RBI’s, two runs, 2 second base hits, smacked a triple to right that brings home two more Muckdogs to increase the lead by five, 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

Caleb Rodriguez and Levis Aguila combine to make it 9-2 in the sixth, before Bryan Fry smashed a big triple making it 10-2. Then Tyler Cannoe brings Fry home making it 11-2 after six innings of play and eventually the final score.

Starting pitcher Joshua Milleville (pictured in second photo) was outstanding behind the plate. Pitched seven innings allowing 2 runs with 8 K’s and is 3-0 with the win and co-player of tonight’s game.

Batavia has outscored their opponent the last two home games 23-5 and improves their overall record to 18-10, Niagara drops to 10-20.

Next game is tonight home at Dwyer Stadium, versus the Jamestown Tarpskunks with a 7pm start.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

To view or purchase photos, click here.