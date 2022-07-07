Niagara turned the power off of Muckdogs on Hotdog Weenie Night

Niagara Power unleashed seven runs in the top of the second inning Wednesday evening to establish a lead that would be tough for the Batavia Muckdogs to overcome.

In the third inning the Dogs scored two runs, Levis Agulia drove home Caleb Rodriguez with an RBI double and Tyler Cannoe drove Aguila home with a shot to left.

Bottom of the fourth, Jerry Reinhart and Gavin Schrader each scored on an error by the catcher, which cut the Niagara lead to 3. Another run scored by Brian Fry inched Batavia to its closest margin of the game, down by two, with Niagara leading 7-5.

in the top of the ninth, Niagara pulled the plug on Batavia, scoring four more runs and held on for a 11-5 win.

Elementary school teacher Kristina Clark was honored by throwing out the first pitch and for being nominated for "Teacher of the Game."

Muckdogs travel away to Oneonta for a double header starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, then back home Friday night against Geneva at 7 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.