Pembroke wins back-to-back sectional titles over Letchworth 52-37

The Lady Dragons knew going into this game not to underestimate the 11th seed Letchworth Indians Saturday afternoon at Gates Chili high school battling for the Class C1 section V division title on the line.

Both teams tested each other’s game plan and remained even through the first quarter with Letchworth leading 10-9 after 1. Pembroke’s Emily Peters led the team with 3 three-point buckets along with a couple buckets by Dekari Moss and Serene Calderon to get a nine point lead into halftime 29-20.

Brooke Degroff scored twice for Letchworth in the second quarter and fined third in points on the afternoon with eight. The Indians could not connect in the second quarter with some missed shots and Pembrokes defense holding tight in the paint.

Second half the Indians kept the Dragons scoreless through the first four minutes of play. Dana Callaro hit a big three-point bucket to ignite Letchworth on a ball controlling third quarter where the Indians were on a roll hitting four more points in the paint. Pembroke did not give in and after a timeout was called they see sawed the points with Letchworth to lead by one 35-34 after three periods of play.

Fourth quarter Pembroke tightened their defense and like the second quarter Letchworths luck was running out. Many missed field goals helped the Dragons capitalize and Serene hit a big three point bucket to lift the lead to four and go on a point scoring streak. Indians got into foul trouble, Dekari Moss and MacKenna Johnson both scored buckets and free throws to help the team win the game and back to back titles in two years.

Calderon finished the game with sixteen points , Peters 15 points and Moss 14 points for the Dragons. Indians scorers Bliss had 11 points and Callaro 9 points.

Photos by Thomas Ognibene via Steve Ognibene Photography

