January 23, 2023 - 1:47pm

Photos: Batavia Ski Team competes at Wheels Run at Swain

posted by Steve Ognibene in Sports, news, alpine ski.

Batavia's Alpine Ski Team competed at Wheels Run at Swain over the weekend, with two girls team members notching five-place finishes.

On a cloudy day with no wind and temperatures just above freezing, Lily Wagner had the best individual results, finishing 17th in the afternoon slalom.

 

To view race photos, click here. To view team photos, click here. Photos by Steve Ognibene. Top photo: Ethan Bradley

Lily Wagner

Gunner Pietrzykowski

Ben Stone

Abby Bestine

Quinn Woeller

