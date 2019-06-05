Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 5, 2019 - 9:45am

Photos: Career and Technical Education Center, Senior Recognition Awards Ceremony

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia CTE Center, education, news.

a76y9884.jpg

More than 150 students from the Genesee Region schools celebrated their Senior Recognition and Awards Ceremony last evening at Le Roy Senior High School from the Career and the Technical Education Center, Batavia Campus.

Thirteen students will be going into various military duties and continuing their education.

Certificates were distributed to students who completed course requirements in Animal Sciences, Building, Auto and Metal Trades, Conservation, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary and Graphic arts, Health careers and much more. 

Special awards for perfect attendance, student of the year and monetary scholarships were presented.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

a76y9887.jpg

a76y9950.jpg

a76y9914.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button