Photos: Career and Technical Education Center, Senior Recognition Awards Ceremony

More than 150 students from the Genesee Region schools celebrated their Senior Recognition and Awards Ceremony last evening at Le Roy Senior High School from the Career and the Technical Education Center, Batavia Campus.

Thirteen students will be going into various military duties and continuing their education.

Certificates were distributed to students who completed course requirements in Animal Sciences, Building, Auto and Metal Trades, Conservation, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary and Graphic arts, Health careers and much more.

Special awards for perfect attendance, student of the year and monetary scholarships were presented.

