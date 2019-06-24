June 24, 2019 - 10:25am
PHOTOS: John Kennedy School fourth grade moving up ceremony
posted by Steve Ognibene in John Kennedy Intermediate School, schools, news, moving up, education, steve ognibene's blog.
More than 170 fourth grade students from John Kennedy Intermediate School celebrated, Moving Up Day as they will enter in the Middle School this coming September school year.
Principal Amanda Cook presented along with teachers for various academics, merit, arts, physical education and school based awards to students. Many parents, educators, family and friends celebrated todays ceremony.