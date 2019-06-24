Local Matters

June 24, 2019 - 10:25am

PHOTOS: John Kennedy School fourth grade moving up ceremony

posted by Steve Ognibene in John Kennedy Intermediate School, schools, news, moving up, education, steve ognibene's blog.

a76y1866.jpg

More than 170 fourth grade students from John Kennedy Intermediate School celebrated, Moving Up Day as they will enter in the Middle School this coming September school year.

Principal Amanda Cook presented along with teachers for various academics, merit, arts, physical education and school based awards to students.  Many parents, educators, family and friends celebrated todays ceremony.

a76y1861.jpg

a76y1871.jpg

a76y1870.jpg

a76y1865.jpg

a76y1880.jpg

a76y1882.jpg

