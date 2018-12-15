Photos: Swimming -- Notre Dame/Batavia vs. Attica

The host Attica Blue Devils split with Notre Dame/Batavia in swimming action last evening at Attica High School.

In the girls meet, Attica prevailed 58-37, paced by double individual winner Reagan Bifarella, who won the 200 Free (2:10.07) and 100 Free. Jordan Stachowiak added a win in the 500 Free (6:19.54); Jackie Keicher in the 50 Free (:28.38); Libby Kibler in the 100 Breast (1:20.43); and Brianna Acker in the 1 meter Diving (164.63).

The Blue Devils also took all three relays with Regen Orlowski, Emily Gersitz, Kibler, Keicher in the 200 Medley (2:18.96); Keicher, Stachowiak, Gersitz, Bifarella in the 200 Free Relay (1:57.16); and Bifarella, Stachowiak, Abby Baratta, Kibler in the 400 Free Relay (4:28.73). The Irish got two wins from Rachel Nickerson in the 200 IM (2:35.53) and 100 Fly (1:09.32), and another win from Skye Colantonio in the 100 Backstroke (1:12.08).

The Fighting Irish boys dominated over Attica 60 - 36 behind double winners Cooper Mattice in the 200 Free (1:57.84) and 500 Free (5:11.64); Aaron Treleaven in the 100 Fly (1:09.26) and the 100 Back (1:04.36); and Dan Nickerson in the 100 Free (:55.69) and 100 Breast (1:16.03). Harrison Southall picked up the win in the 200 IM (2:20.98) for the Irish.

The Irish also won all three relays with Mattice, Tyler Fuller, Treleaven, and Matt Doeringer in the 200 Medley (1:59.49); Southall, Treleaven, Nickerson, Mattice in the 200 Free Relay (1:4.90); and Southall, Harry Schafer, Doeringer, Nickerson in the 400 Free Relay (3:54.85).

Eric Peters was a double winner for the Blue Devils in the 50 Free (:25.90) and the 1 meter Diving (161.48).

Story submitted by: Eric Geitner Swimming and Diving head coach.

To view or purchase photos click here.