Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 20, 2022 - 8:30am

Reinhart’s walk off walk in 9th inning skunks Jamestown 2-1

posted by Steve Ognibene in sports, baseball, Batavia Muckdogs, Jamestown Tarpskunks, PGCBL.

a76y9911.jpg

Batavia Muckdogs played rival Jamestown Tarpskunks last evening at Dwyer Stadium following a rain out non-league game versus Cortland Monday night.

Top of 2nd Brandon Lane scores on error at second base to give the Tarpskunks a 1-0 lead.  Bottom of 3rd Muckdogs Kenny Dodson comes home on a successful double steal to tie the game 1-1.

The remaining of the game remained scoreless until Batavia loaded the bases in the bottom of the 9th with no outs.  Jerry Reinhart is at the plate.  After four straight ball pitches, Jerry earned a walk off walk and Muckdogs earn their eighth win in a row to remain 3.5 games in first place in the west division ahead of Utica.

Next game is tonight at Niagara Power, game time 5:30pm. 

Next home game is tomorrow night at 7pm versus Elmira.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y9762.jpg

a76y9788.jpg

a76y9789.jpg

a76y9808.jpg

a76y9823.jpg

a76y9799.jpg

a76y9890.jpg

a76y9829.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break