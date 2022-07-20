Reinhart’s walk off walk in 9th inning skunks Jamestown 2-1

Batavia Muckdogs played rival Jamestown Tarpskunks last evening at Dwyer Stadium following a rain out non-league game versus Cortland Monday night.

Top of 2nd Brandon Lane scores on error at second base to give the Tarpskunks a 1-0 lead. Bottom of 3rd Muckdogs Kenny Dodson comes home on a successful double steal to tie the game 1-1.

The remaining of the game remained scoreless until Batavia loaded the bases in the bottom of the 9th with no outs. Jerry Reinhart is at the plate. After four straight ball pitches, Jerry earned a walk off walk and Muckdogs earn their eighth win in a row to remain 3.5 games in first place in the west division ahead of Utica.

Next game is tonight at Niagara Power, game time 5:30pm.

Next home game is tomorrow night at 7pm versus Elmira.

Photos by Steve Ognibene