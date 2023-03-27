The Wild fend off a wild comeback to win overtime in BML championship

Beachy Cabinet Makers Wild won the Batavia Mens Hockey League Championship at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Sunday, defeating the Kelly Holland Inn NorthStars, 5-4 in overtime.

Shawn Beachy scored the first goal in the opening period. Wild led 1-0 after 1.

The Stars tied the game with 4:51 left in the second period on a goal by Nick Bush.

Two minutes later, Ken Beachy scored to give the Wild back the lead 2-1. A couple of goals were disallowed by the Wild in the next two minutes. Twenty-one seconds before the end of the second period, the Wild scored again to increase the margin, 3-1 on a goal by Shawn Beachy, assisted by Ryan DiFilippo, who had two assists in the game.

After a Zamboni clean, the Wild carried the momentum from the locker room to score a goal by Jason Harasimowicz and gave the Wild a commanding 4-1 lead.

However, the Stars did not give up, seven minutes left in the third period, Mason Versage scored two goals within a minute apart, including one on the power-play to cut the lead to one.

Then minutes later, at 4:14 left, the Stars' James Kujowski tied the game on a loose puck in front of net-minder John Bermel for the Wild.

The game went to a ten-minute sudden death overtime after a 4-4 tie.

Both teams had opportunities to end the game, and play got scrappy and challenging. With four minutes left in the overtime, Wild caught a roughing penalty. Stars were on a 5 to 4 power play opportunity.

Jason Harasimowicz from the Wild said “I stepped up to the faceoff circle, was aggressive and wanted to see where it goes. I am just going to start picking up speed and hope I can get the puck in their zone. I came down the right side, took the shot in the corner and scored. I have scored on the goalie like that during the regular season. So, if I score, I score. I know I have done it before and hoped it would get in the net. It did and could not believe it."

Harasimowicz scored the game winning goal short-handed with 3:35 left in the overtime to give the Beachy Cabinetmakers Wild the men’s league title. Harasimowicz was named MVP.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Jason Harasimowicz named MVP

Beachy Cabinet Makers Wild 2023 Mens Hockey Champions

Three Beachy family generations, photo left to right Ken, grandson Sawyer, son Shawn