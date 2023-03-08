Local Matters

March 8, 2023 - 1:37pm

Zinkievich, Kingsley lead the Gophers past Oakfield 43-22 in Class C state qualifier

posted by Steve Ognibene in Sports, basketball, Pavilion, oakfield-alabama.

The Golden Gophers took a step closer to a state tournament berth in Girls Basketball with a 43-22 win over Oakfield-Alabama on Tuesday.

Pavilion's Karlee Zinkievich scored 18 points.  Lauren Kingsley scored 12, and Makayla Washburn scored eight.

For the Hornets, Ava Groff scored six points, and Caitlin Ryan scored six.

With a 19-2 record, Pavilion moves on to the Class C Far West Regional Champoinship, where they'll face Randolph (19-4) at Buffalo State on Saturday at 3 p.m.

To view or purchase prints, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

