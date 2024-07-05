GOMO announces back to school clothing drive will run through August 22

A new program by the Genesee-Orleans Ministry of Concern (GCMOC) is designed to bring a much-needed benefit to school children in Orleans and Genesee counties.

Jami Allport, executive director of GOMOC, is excited about their new Back to School Program and hopes it will prove to be very successful.

She explained her agency used to do school supplies, but it has been evident that most schools are now providing the necessary supplies to children, so the need there is not as great as it used to be.

At a recent staff meeting, Allport said "Rose Friedl, newly appointed youth coordinator, came up with the idea of providing new sneakers and clothing to school children. Friedl was formerly with GOMOC’s furniture program, and this is her first big event as youth coordinator."

Previously, GOMOC provided clothing and gifts for children at Christmas time, but they realized that many other organizations step up at that time also, including Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, Medina Area Association of Churches, the Salvation Army, and local churches. But, other than doing backpack programs, no one does anything for going back to school.

Allport said GOMOC provided gifts and clothing for 137 children last Christmas, so she knows the need is out there.

“We hope this program will bridge that gap,” Allport said “If we can help 100 children – 50 in in Genesee County and 50 in Orleans, I will be happy.”

To take advantage of the program, families must visit GOMOC’s office in the First Presbyterian Church of Albion and make out an intake form, and provide the size, ages, color, and a list of what their children would like. The entrance to the office in the church basement is off Platt or East State Street. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are closed on the Fourth of July.

Allport stressed how important it is for a child of any age to have nice clothing for school.

“We want kids to feel confident and happy when they go back to school, and sometimes having a new shirt or pair of sneakers will do that,” Allport said. “Many children have never had a new pair of shoes or outfit. Even kids at pre-K level are aware of how the others look.”

Allport is asking the community to step up and donate money or gift cards so they can purchase what these children need. If donating clothing or footwear, the tags must be on them. The public is also encouraged to adopt a family, and either shop for what is on their list or donate money so the items can be purchased.

For more information, contact GOMOC at (585) 589-9210. The drive will run through August 22.

“The program will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and if we are able to surpass 100 children, that would be wonderful,” Allport said, “We want to help as many kids as possible.”