Local resident opens wine tasting room in Harvester Center

Sarah Veazey has always had an entrepreneurial mindset, and now that she has started her own business, her passion is giving back to the community.

Veazey has opened a wine tasting venue in Harvester Center called “One Hope.”

The name alludes to Veazey’s desire to help nonprofits achieve their goals, and every month she will choose a nonprofit organization to benefit from the profits of her wine tastings.

Her business is named after a California winery.

“I searched for a wine that gives back,” Veazey said. “Every wine has a different nonprofit organization that funds will go to.”

In addition, for every private in-home tasting or business-after-hours event, Veazey will donate 10 percent to a local nonprofit.

On Feb. 16, she will host a couples’ wine and beer tasting from 3 to 6 p.m. to benefit Crossroads House.

“I have also been a volunteer coordinator for Crossroads House, so I know their need,” she said.

A native of Oakfield, Veazey has always had a passion for wine and previously worked as manager of A Gust of Sun Winery in Spencerport.

“I gained a lot of experience there,” she said.

One of her goals is to have local artists exhibit their work at her business, and she already has several artists’ works on display.

On Saturday, Veazey has planned a Sip & Shop from 5 to 9 p.m. to benefit the family of a Corfu girl who was born on June 20 at Golisano’s Children’s Hospital with numerous medical problems. The event will help the family with their mounting medical bills.

Every third Wednesday, Veazey offers “Rest and Relaxation,” featuring massages and mediums.

One evening she may have gallery readings with groups.

Next month she will have yoga one week. By spring, she hopes to be able to offer a soup and salad bar and, eventually, a reasonable Sunday brunch.

“I’m full of ideas,” she said.

Plans for Valentine’s Day include a wine and chocolate tasting.

Regular tasting room hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Information on tickets for her events may be found on her Facebook page at Facebook.com/wnyonehope.