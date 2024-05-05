Plow Days returns to Elba

Louis Esten of Elba stands by a row of Farmall tractors ready to participate in Plow Days Saturday and Sunday at the Torrey Farm at 7411 Oak Orchard Rd., Elba.

Photo by Virginia Kropf

A love of antique tractors and the desire to show them off prompted Louis Esten of Elba to found Plow Days 26 years ago.

With help from most of his family, including son Michael, grandson Ayden and a family friend Daniel Gerould of Elba, Esten has held Plow Days one weekend every May at the Torrey Farm at 7411 Oak Orchard Road, about one-half mile south of Elba.

The first day of Plow Days was on Saturday and it continues on Sunday.

John Torrey is also an avid collector of antique tractors, with a collection of about 85 Farmalls and an extensive collection of die-cast toy tractors and pedal tractors.

One of the antique tractors expected to take part in the plowing demonstrations is a 1938 McCormack Deering 04 owned by Larry Boyle of Medina. Larry’s son Terry worked with Esten at Path Truck Lines in Oakfield, and Esten convinced Terry to get his father’s tractor running for Plow Days.

Terry has spent the last three months working on the tractor, which hadn’t been run in 50 years. The tractor is No. 24 out of only 104 built. Terry estimates he has put at least $5,000 in it. Friday afternoon, Esten loaded it on his trailer and brought it to the Torrey Farm to take part in the demonstrations.

Plow Days started Saturday with 15 to 20 tractors working in the field, all of them McCormick Deering and Farmall, with the exception of one Cockshoot, a Canadian/Oliver brand.

There is no charge to attend Plow Days, which runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Esten said they have been rained out only once since 1998, and people still came to view tractors in the barn, enjoy the camaraderie and visit the vendor booths. Breakfast and lunch are available from food trucks on the grounds.

John Torrey of Elba lines up a portion of his collection of antique tractors along Oak Orchard Road every spring. He lends his farm for Plow Days every May, a plowing demonstration of dozens of antique tractors, mostly Farmalls and McCormack Deerings.

Photo by Virginia Kropf.

These are just some of the antique tractors lined up over the weekend to take part in Plow Days Saturday and Sunday at the Torrey Farm, just south of Elba on Oak Orchard Road.

Photo by Virginia Kropf