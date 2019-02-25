South Byron Volunteer Fire Department annual awards -- 2018 was a very busy year

Above, Andy Konieczny, who was Fireman of the Year in 2018 at South Byron Volunteer Fire Company, presented this year’s award to Nicole Boldt at the annual banquet Saturday night.

SOUTH BYRON – In spite of declining membership, South Byron Volunteer Fire Company experienced one of its busiest years, Chief Scott Blossom told guests at the 44th annual Installation and Awards Banquet Saturday night.

“We responded to 80 calls, about 20 more than average,” Blossom said in his chief’s report.

These included fire calls, motor vehicle accidents, ambulance assists and hazardous material incidents, as well as false alarms. The department’s 35 active members racked up 605 manhours, making this a very busy year, Blossom said.

One member, Ron Gonyea, who was lost last year, was remembered in a candle-lighting ceremony by membership chairman Bob Fite.

Byron Town Clerk Debra Buck Leaton installed officers for 2019.

Administrative officers are Dean Bates, president; Reggie Macdonald, vice president; Theresa Hammer, secretary; Alfred Klycek, treasurer; Bob Fite, membership chairman; Al Secash, Bell jar chairman; Dean Bates, sunshine chairman; and the Rev. Harold Coller, fire chaplain.

Firematic officers are Scott Blossom, chief; Brian Hickey, deputy chief; Jim McKenzie, assistant chief; Jacob Yasses, captain; Andy Konieczny, 1st lieutenant; Nicole Boldt, 2nd lieutenant; Vito Muoio, engineer; Chase Cone, fire police captain; Matt Dougherty, fire police sergeant; and Aaron Belluscio, fire police corporal.

Ladies Auxiliary officers are Theresa Hammer, president; Michelle Kukuvka, vice president; Melody Stone, secretary; Michelle Yasses, treasurer; Irene Fite, sunshine chairperson; Theresa Hammer, party chairperson; and Mariellen Blossom, chaplain.

Bates presented a check for $25 to Brad Nickerson for the Byron Rescue Squad and announced another $250 check will be sent to Mercy Flight.

Citations from Assemblyman Stephen Hawley and Jay Grasso on behalf of Senator Mike Ranzenhofer were presented to Al Secash in recognition of his 25 years of commitment to the South Byron Fire Company.

Also recognized was Nicole Boltd for accumulating the most training hours.

In addition, Boldt was chosen as “Firefighter of the Year.” Her award was presented by Andrew Konieczny, who received the award last year. Konieczny said Boldt puts her heart and soul into the South Byron Fire Company.

“Words can’t describe what this person does for this department,” Konieczny said.

The honor of being named “Member of the Year” was bestowed by Bates on Fred Klycek.

Bates said Klycek has been a dedicated member of the fire department for a very long time.

“He is many things to many people – a husband, father and brother, and he has helped this organization move forward in so many ways,” Bates said. “He always has a positive attitude and goes above and beyond in all he does.”

Klycek has been a member of the South Byron Fire Department for 40 years. He said it takes a whole community to make the fire department succeed. He praised the guys who volunteer hours and hours every week and those who show up to help for a special event once a year.

One surprise award was given to Irene Fite for 50 years of service to the fire company and auxiliary.

Theresa Hammer, secretary of the fire company and president of the Ladies Auxiliary, said Fite has touched them all.

“She has a sense of humor and can make you laugh one minute, and the next she is serious and putting you in your place,” Hammer said. “The history of this person cannot be replaced.”

Bates said Irene’s insight and advice to others is very much appreciated. She also received citations from the New York State Assembly and Senate.

The evening concluded with a 50/50 raffle and awarding of door prizes.

Below, Irene Fite looks at a citation in her honor being read by Assemblyman Stephen Hawley on behalf of the New York State Assembly. Fire was recognized Saturday night for 50 years of service to the South Byron Volunteer Fire Company.

Below, Dean Bates, left, president of South Byron Volunteer Fire Company, and Theresa Hammer, president of the Auxiliary, present a service award to Irene Fite for 50 years of membership. Looking on at right are Assemblyman Stephen Hawley (taking Fite’s picture) and fire company Vice President Reggie Macdonald.

Below, Bob Secash, left, was honored as a 25-year member of the South Byron Volunteer Fire Company during their installation banquet Saturday night. At right, membership chairman Bob Fite looks on as Assemblyman Stephen Hawley and Jay Grasso, representing Senator Mike Ranzenhofer, present citations from the State Assembly and Senate.

Below, Dean Bates, right, president of the South Byron Volunteer Fire Department, gives Fred Klycek his award for being chosen Member of the Year.

Below, Bob Fite, membership chair of the South Byron Volunteer Fire Company, honored member Ron Gonyea, who died during the past year, by lighting a candle in his memory. Seated at the head table, from left, are Theresa Hammer, president of the Ladies Auxiliary; Dean Bates, president of the fire company; Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, emcee for the evening; and Reggie Macdonald, vice president.