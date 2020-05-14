May 14, 2020 - 5:06pm
Alabama and Oakfield GOP chairs seek candidates for GC Legislative Seat District 1
May 14, 2020
Press release:
The Alabama Republican Committee Chairman Earl LaGrou and Oakfield Republican Committee Chairman Daniel Manges seek a candidate to fill the unexpired term of Genesee County Legislative Seat District 1.
You must reside in either Alabama or Oakfield to fill this seat.
Please send letters of intent to either:
- Alabama Chairman Earl LaGrou at 7420 Macomber Road, Oakfield, NY 14125
- Or contact Earl LaGrou directly at (716) 912-8195 with questions
- Oakfield Chairman Daniel Manges at 7475 Fisher Road, Oakfield, NY 14125
- Or contact Daniel Magnes directly at (585) 813-3516
Letters of intent will be accepted up to May 22.