Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 6, 2019 - 12:36pm

Alexander High School's third annual Jazz Invitational concert is June 14

posted by Billie Owens in jazz, Alexander High School, music, news, entertainment.

From Danny Allen:

Alexander High School's annual Jazz Invitational concert will be happening at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14th.

They've had great attendance in the past, and are looking forward to a full house this year.

Come out and enjoy some awesome jazz music along with scrumptious treats and refreshments.

Members of the "AJE" -- Alexander Jazz Experience -- will host the event in the school cafeteria, located at 3314 Buffalo Road, Alexander.
 
Presale tickets are $4 for adults; tickets at the door are $5.
 
Perfoming are:
  • Alexander Jazz Experience
  • Alexander Jazz Lab
  • Alexander Jazz Cadets
  • AJE Alumni
Featured Guest:
  • Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpet player extraordinaire Herb Smith.    

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button