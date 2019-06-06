June 6, 2019 - 12:36pm
Alexander High School's third annual Jazz Invitational concert is June 14
posted by Billie Owens in jazz, Alexander High School, music, news, entertainment.
From Danny Allen:
Alexander High School's annual Jazz Invitational concert will be happening at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14th.
They've had great attendance in the past, and are looking forward to a full house this year.
Come out and enjoy some awesome jazz music along with scrumptious treats and refreshments.
Members of the "AJE" -- Alexander Jazz Experience -- will host the event in the school cafeteria, located at 3314 Buffalo Road, Alexander.
Presale tickets are $4 for adults; tickets at the door are $5.
Perfoming are:
- Alexander Jazz Experience
- Alexander Jazz Lab
- Alexander Jazz Cadets
- AJE Alumni
Featured Guest:
- Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpet player extraordinaire Herb Smith.
Recent comments