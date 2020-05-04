May 4, 2020 - 2:58pm
American Legion Post 626 of Basom is postponing Memorial Day Meat Raffle Drawing until July 20
Press release:
The American Legion, Post 626 of Basom, New York will be postponing their Annual Memorial Day Meat Raffle Drawing until July 20th.
Due to recent events and the social changes, it has been challenging to safely sell those raffle tickets.
Tickets can still be purchased by contacting any Legion member or at the Alabama Holley Farms store in Alabama.