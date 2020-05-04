Local Matters

May 4, 2020 - 2:58pm

American Legion Post 626 of Basom is postponing Memorial Day Meat Raffle Drawing until July 20

posted by Billie Owens in American Legion Post 626, Basom, Memorial Day Meat Raffle, news.

Press release:

The American Legion, Post 626 of Basom, New York will be postponing their Annual Memorial Day Meat Raffle Drawing until July 20th.

Due to recent events and the social changes, it has been challenging to safely sell those raffle tickets.

Tickets can still be purchased by contacting any Legion member or at the Alabama Holley Farms store in Alabama.

