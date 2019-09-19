Annual Fur Ball is Sept. 28 to benefit GC Animal Shelter, some money will also help animals in the Bahamas

Volunteers for Animals (VFA) is preparing for the 16th annual Fur Ball to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event has been moved to a larger venue this year – Slomba Hall at Ascension Parish (17 Sumner St., Batavia).

The Fur Ball is the largest fundraiser for the VFA with proceeds going toward spays/neuters, medicine and the health care of the animals.

In addition, a portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to an animal rescue program in the Bahamas. Parts of the Bahamas were devastated by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month with animal care shelters also bearing significant damage and loss .

The Fur Ball will feature food catered by Main Street Pizza Co. There will be 200+ baskets along with a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Ticket are $25. each (children 12 and under $15).

The volunteers will give a review of the past year’s work and programs as well as an update on the canine ‘graduates’ from the Path to Home prison dog training program.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Genesee Co. Animal Shelter. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

The VFA is a nonprofit group that works in partnership with the Genesee County Animal Shelter. For more information about Volunteers for Animals and the work they do please go to: www.vol4animals.org/