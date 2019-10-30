Artist Rebecca Maynard to demo hands-on acrylic pour for Christmas ornaments and tiles at GO ART!

Submitted photos and information:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Rebecca Maynard from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12th, at GO ART!, located in the historic Seymour Place building at 201 E. Main St., Batavia.

She will be doing a hands-on demonstration of acrylic pour on Christmas ornaments and tiles.

If anyone would like to do more than one ornament each the cost is $5 per ornament. Non-Members are welcome with a $5 fee.

Demo will consist of different acrylic pouring methods. It will be a hands on event, with each person pouring their own Christmas bulb and a ceramic tile.

Maynard will demonstrate the flip cup, dirty pour and swipe methods and then participants will get to work and have some fun.

It is a very low stress and fun way to paint.