August 27, 2019 - 2:27pm
Artist Shauna Blake to give hands-on demo of alcohol inks at GO ART! Sept. 10
posted by Billie Owens in batavia, batavia society of artists, GO ART!, hands-on alcohol ink demo, Announcements, Shauna Blake.
Photos and information from Teresa Tamfer, Batavia Society of Artists:
The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Shauna Blake (in top photo) from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10th at GO ART!, inside Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., in Downtown Batavia.
Blake will be doing a hands-on alcohol ink demonstration.
Non-members welcome with a $5 fee.
Below, Blake's "Teal Rust Reflect."
Bottom, Blake's "Purple Bloom."