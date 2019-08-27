Local Matters

August 27, 2019 - 2:27pm

Artist Shauna Blake to give hands-on demo of alcohol inks at GO ART! Sept. 10

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, batavia society of artists, GO ART!, hands-on alcohol ink demo, Announcements, Shauna Blake.

Photos and information from Teresa Tamfer, Batavia Society of Artists:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Shauna Blake (in top photo) from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10th at GO ART!, inside Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., in Downtown Batavia.

Blake will be doing a hands-on alcohol ink demonstration.

Non-members welcome with a $5 fee.

Below, Blake's "Teal Rust Reflect."

Bottom, Blake's "Purple Bloom."

