Available for adoption at the GC Animal Shelter: 'Boots' and 'Tessie'

Meet Boots, an adult neutered male domestic shorthair cat that is available for adoption at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

Boots loves attention, in fact he craves it. But he's not pesky about it -- he's too cool and easygoing for that. You won't find him losing his dignity by dashing spastically around his dwelling, which screams "I'm sooo needy! I'm going mad from this dearth of activity and affection!"

Volunteers For Animals note that he "seems to like everyone." The key word in the descriptor is "seems." Merriam-Webster's Dictionary tells us it means (1) "to appear to the observation or understanding" or (2) "to give the impression of being."

This is a remarkable personality trait that should not be underestimated. The ability to seem to like everyone when in fact you do not or, at best, you harbor an impalpable but distinct qualm about a person and his character, yet mingle amiably with that person/dog/cat and no one is the wiser, speaks volumes about Boots's competence in jibing with others.

That is a great quality to have in a pet; coupled with his striking black and white bib and tucker and a dashing all-white moustache -- it makes for one fine speciman.

The dog here is Tessie, a spayed, adult female boxer mixed breed who straight up likes to be a household's one and only pet. She only has eyes for you and she needs you to only have eyes for her.

She does not share the limelight. She does not take a backseat to any other four-legged friend. And she does not equivocate about it.

She is loyal and true, but the key to her heart is all about fun and playfulness. Fetch? Walks? Yes! Yes! Tugs? Yes! Purposeless goofiness? Doggone right --100-percent.

The flippy, bouncy ears tell you all of that, especially when matched with the eager eyes that say your mere existance is her pure joy.

Tessie, too, is available for adoption at the shelter.

Visit the shelter: 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia

Phone is 343-6410. Feel free to drop off some needful items such as Little Friskies cat kibble or Purina Dog Chow, or bleach, paper towels, small soft blankets, etc.



Adoption Hours:

Sun, Mon, Tues, Fri 1 - 3 p.m.

Wednesday 1 - 3 & 7 - 9 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Speaking of the shelter and the indefatigable volunteers there...

"Volunteers For Animals is always in need of monetary donations for the animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter. Our largest expense is veterinary care for sick and injured animals.

"A great deal of our money is spent spaying and neutering as many animals as possible BEFORE they leave the Shelter. Spaying and neutering animals is the ONLY way to reduce the number of homeless animals. In addition to vet care, we also purchase FIV/FeLV tests for cats and heartworm tests for dogs.

"Please consider making a donation today. All donations to Volunteers For Animals, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, are tax-deductible."

You can make a donation through PayPal or mail a check to:

Volunteers For Animals

P.O. Box 1621

Batavia, NY 14020