Barn home needed: 'Orangina' is not big on people and finds indoor living unsuitable

The Volunteers For Animals are seeking a nice barn home for Orangina.

It does not tax the mind to think it is most likely she got her colorful moniker because of her gingery coat.

It is highly unlikely it was bestowed in a nod to the lightly bubbly beverage of the same name created in exotic Algeria in 1936; all the better to rock the Casbah quarter with in a primarily Muslim nation, where a stronger quaff is "haraam" -- forbidden. The concoction is made from carbonated water, 12-percent citrus juice, as well as 2-percent orange pulp, sweetened with sugar, or that ever-ubiqitous high-fructose corn syrup, and added natural flavors.

Alas, amidst the persistant coronavirus pandemic, this young female cat has not adjusted to indoor living, like some people we know -- and their pets, too.

Speaking of people, she's not keen on them either. Frankly, there are humans who aren't people persons. The Batavian knows this to be an indisputable fact.

But as a mouser, the volunteers think Orangina would be great.

She is spayed, tested negative for FIV/FeLV and is up to date with vaccines. There is no adoption fee for her.

"We ask that she have good shelter, food, water and some human companionship," they write in an email. "It is also necessary to confine her for a couple of weeks to acclimate her to the new surroundings." (C'mon, let's just call it what we know it to be: quarantine.)

If you can give this kitty a nice home, please stop in the Shelter, located at 3841 W. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia, during adoption hours or email the volunteers at: [email protected].

Phone: (585) 343-6410

Shelter Hours of Operation

Monday & Tuesday: 1 - 3 p.m

Wednesday: 1 - 3 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday: 1 - 3 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday: 1 - 3 p.m.

Photo and information courtesy of the Volunteers For Animals.