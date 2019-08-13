Batavia Muckdogs to hold First Responders Night this Thursday

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs are pleased to announce that the Thursday, Aug. 15th, game vs. the West Virginia Black Bears will be First Responders Night at Dwyer Stadium.

In appreciation of area first responders, the Muckdogs will be offering two complementary General Admission tickets to the game for all active police, fire, and emergency services personnel.

First responders can receive their tickets by showing proper identification at the Dwyer Stadium box office during normal business hours (weekdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) leading up to the game or on game night up until the seventh inning.

In addition, first responders will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets beyond the two complementary at the group rate of $5 per ticket.

The Muckdogs currently have a three-game lead over West Virginia for first place in a hotly contested playoff race.

First pitch Thursday is set for 7:05 p.m. and it’s also Thirsty Thursday, presented by Labatt. All fans 21 and over can enjoy $2 16-ounce cans of Blue and Blue Light until the seventh inning.