Batavia Muckdogs win 10-0, increase first-place lead in New York-Penn League to 1.5 games

When eight of the first nine Batavia Muckdogs had hits or walked in the first inning, it was going to be a good night of baseball

In the end, the Muckdogs (38-31) won, 10-0 to move 1.5 games ahead of West Virginia (36-22) and two games ahead of State College (36-33) in the race for the first place and the playoffs in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division.

"We were clicking on all cylinders. All we needed was one run and the pitching did the rest," said Jack Strunc, a 25th-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins this year out of Creighton University (Omaha, Neb). "This was big win because we are building some momentum going into the West Virginia series, we heard they lost tonight, so that's big for us. Hopefully we can keep things going into the game tomorrow and the big series ahead."

The Muckdogs are home this morning at 11 o'clock for Senior Day, as there are $2 ticket specials and it's Pups in the Park.

Strunc had his best game of the season, going 3-for-3 with his seventh double and five RBI's.

Milton Smith II (run, RBI), Troy Johnston (run) and Albert Guaimaro all had two hits.

Julian Infante had a two-RBI single and scored two runs, Andres Sthomes had a RBI single and scored and Sean Reynolds was walked twice, reached on an error and scored three runs.

On the mound, Julio Frias, a Muckdog all-star, went five innings of shutout ball scattering three hits with five strikeouts and only one walk. Frias, a lefty, is 5-3 on the season with a 2.60 ERA.

Brock Love tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and one hit lowering his ERA to 2.66 while Jonaiker Villalobos went two scoreless innings striking out three allowing just one hit.

After the 11 a.m. game today, the Muckdogs travel to first-place West Virginia for three games, then return home Saturday night for a 7:05 game, which is Fan Appreciation Night and fireworks. The final home game of the season is Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against Auburn.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

(Top photo: Batavia Manager Tom Lawless and Nic Ready share a laugh in the dugout during a pitching change as Batavia jumped out to a 5-0 first inning lead and won, 10-0. Batavia is in first place in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division by 1.5 games after the victory.)

(Bottom photo: Jack Strunc went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, earning him a pie in the face from teammate Sean Reynolds after the Batavia Muckdogs won, 10-0.)