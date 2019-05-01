Burn victim in Bernd Road fire identified, cause thought to be smoking in bed

The patient burned in an early morning fire today at 9536 Bernd Road, Le Roy, is 64-year-old Elizabeth J. Reisdorf.

She suffered burns to her hands, face and upper body and was initially taken to UMMC, then subsequently transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

This evening, she was listed in guarded condition. At Strong, guarded condition means a patient is in the Intensive Care Unit.

The preliminary investigation of the fire, which started in the bedroom, indicates it was accidental, caused by smoking in bed, according to Jim Bouton, an Emergency Management coordinator for Genesee County.

(Initial Report)