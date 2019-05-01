Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 1, 2019 - 6:41pm

Burn victim in Bernd Road fire identified, cause thought to be smoking in bed

posted by Billie Owens in news, fire, Le Roy.

The patient burned in an early morning fire today at 9536 Bernd Road, Le Roy, is 64-year-old Elizabeth J. Reisdorf.

She suffered burns to her hands, face and upper body and was initially taken to UMMC, then subsequently transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

This evening, she was listed in guarded condition. At Strong, guarded condition means a patient is in the Intensive Care Unit.

The preliminary investigation of the fire, which started in the bedroom, indicates it was accidental, caused by smoking in bed, according to Jim Bouton, an Emergency Management coordinator for Genesee County.

(Initial Report)

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button