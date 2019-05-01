House full of smoke reported on Bernd Road, Le Roy

Video Sponsor

A house at 9536 Bernd Road, Le Roy, is reportedly "full of smoke." The location is south of Cole Road.

Le Roy fire, Bergen fire, Stafford fire, and City of Batavia fire dispatched.

Both occupants have evacuated.

UPDATE 6:05 a.m.: A chief on scene reports smoke coming from rear window.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 6:15 a.m.: The city's first platoon is called to headquarters. Pavilion is also called to respond. Le Roy ambulance is on scene and a Mercy medic unit is en route.

UPDATE 6:18 a.m.: "Knocked down pretty good; checking for extensions," says command.

UPDATE 6:33 a.m.: Code enforcement is called to the scene. The auxiliary is called to bring refreshments. National Grid is contacted.

UPDATE 6:37 a.m.: Caledonia Fire Department is asked to fill in at Le Roy's fire station.

UPDATE 6:50 a.m.: A female occupant suffered burns and was transported to UMMC for treatment. The fire appears to have started in the bedroom, according to the chief on scene. The fire is under investigation.