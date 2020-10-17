Local Matters

October 17, 2020 - 2:23pm

Car crashes into tree at Oakfield's Depew Rod & Gun Club

posted by Billie Owens in news, Oakfield, accidents, scanner.

A car has crashed into a tree in Oakfield at the Depew Rod & Gun Club, 6067 Fisher Road. There are possibly two people injured. Oakfield Fire Department is responding along Mercy medics. The location is between Albion and Lockport roads.

A third-party caller reported one person was outside the vehicle and attending to someone still inside it.

UPDATE 2:27 p.m.: Command reports there's a tree in the middle of the roadway. Fire police are on scene and instructed to slow traffic down near the curve.

UPDATE 2:29 p.m.: A 35-year-old male complains of bruising around his ribs; medics are told to continue to the scene in emergency mode.

UPDATE 2:32 p.m.: A female still inside the vehicle "is possibly a sign-off but she does want to be checked out."

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: The male patient is being transported to Erie County Medical Center by Byron ambulance with Mercy medics' Squad 1 on board.

UPDATE 2:51 p.m.: The Elba fire assignment is back in service.

