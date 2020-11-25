Chimney fire reported on Cole Road

A chimney fire that is possibly extending into the house is reported at 6821 Cole Road. Le Roy Fire Department is responding along with mutual aid from Bergen, Byron and the city's FAST team.

Le Roy Ambulance is also responding.

A first responder says the residence is evacuated and there's heavy smoke inside the residence. It's gone to a second alarm.

The location is between Sweetland Road and East Bethany Le Roy Road.

UPDATE 3:46 p.m.: Engines from Stafford and Pavilion called to the scene. Town of Batavia is to fill in for Le Roy. The city's first platoon is called to city fire headquarters.

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: Caledonia is asked to stand by with Batavia at Le Roy's fire hall. Thermal cameras are deployed at the scene.