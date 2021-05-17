Local Matters

May 17, 2021 - 4:22pm

City police ask witnesses of vandalism, like graffiti, to call 9-1-1, people with info call office or use tip line

posted by Billie Owens in city of batavia, graffiti, news, crime, vandalism.

From City of Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch:

The City of Batavia Police Department is investigating multiple incidents of vandalism in which various City parks were defaced with graffiti.

Lambert and Farrall parks were the scene of the most recent incidents, which included the use of paint to deface City property, some using vulgarities.

City Parks crews cleaned up both parks prior to the weekend, but the parks were again discovered to be vandalized by City crews today (May 17) with new graffiti.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact the City Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or use the submit a tip feature at www.bataviapolice.org.

If you witness someone vandalizing public property, please call 9-1-1.

