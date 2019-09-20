Coats reported stolen from Dick's Sporting Goods

A larceny of several coats is reported at Dick's Sporting Goods in Towne Center at Batavia. A black female and male reportedly left the store with the merchandise, got into an unknown make vehicle, and left the parking lot in an unknown direction of travel.

Law enforcement is responding. The store employees are trying to get more information from the customer who allegedly spotted the larceny.

UPDATE 1:28 p.m.: The getaway car is reportedly a black four-door sedan; another person allegedly was driving the vehicle -- so there are three people involved. No clothing descriptions provided.