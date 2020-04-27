April 27, 2020 - 12:21pm
County health department postpones anti-rabies immunization clinics in May, next one is Aug. 13
Press release:
The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments are postponing the anti-rabies immunization clinics scheduled for May to comply with the New York State on PAUSE executive order.
Cats, dogs, and ferrets still need to be protected against rabies with a vaccine. Please call your local veterinary practice about how and when to vaccinate your pet.
New dates will be forthcoming.
- The next anti-rabies immunization clinic in Genesee County is scheduled for Aug.13th at the Genesee County Fairgrounds from 4 to 7 p.m.
- The next anti-rabies immunization clinic in Orleans County is scheduled for Aug. 15th at the town of Shelby Highway Building from 9 to 11:30 a.m.