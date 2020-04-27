Local Matters

April 27, 2020 - 12:21pm

County health department postpones anti-rabies immunization clinics in May, next one is Aug. 13

posted by Billie Owens in New York on PAUSE, anti-rabies immunization clinic, county health department, news.

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments are postponing the anti-rabies immunization clinics scheduled for May to comply with the New York State on PAUSE executive order.

Cats, dogs, and ferrets still need to be protected against rabies with a vaccine. Please call your local veterinary practice about how and when to vaccinate your pet.

New dates will be forthcoming.

  • The next anti-rabies immunization clinic in Genesee County is scheduled for Aug.13th at the Genesee County Fairgrounds from 4 to 7 p.m.
  • The next anti-rabies immunization clinic in Orleans County is scheduled for Aug. 15th at the town of Shelby Highway Building from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

