Dangerous winds, flash freeze in tonight's forecast

From the National Weather Service in Buffalo:

Dangerous winds and flash freeze are forecast for late this afternoon and evening in Genesee County.

Very strong and damaging winds will continue late this afternoon and early this evening from the Lake Erie shore northeastward across the Niagara Frontier and Genesee Valley, including the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Peak wind gusts will reach 75 mph at times.



Winds of this magnitude will result in extensive damage to trees and power lines, widespread power outages, and property damage to roofs and siding.

Buildings which are under construction and older deteriorating buildings may experience significant damage or even collapse.



This is a particularly dangerous situation!

If you must travel be prepared for extensive damage and downed power lines. Always assume power lines are live. Falling trees and power lines will create a very dangerous environment to be outside in, including in vehicles. Seek shelter in a substantial building until the strongest of the winds begin to subside.



In addition to the very strong winds, temperatures will also fall below freezing as we progress through the late afternoon and early evening hours. This will result in the rapid freezing up of water on untreated roadways, leading to areas of ice that could make travel hazardous, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

If you must travel, be sure to slow down and exercise caution.