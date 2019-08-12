Local Matters

August 12, 2019 - 11:42am

Dog locked inside SUV in Walmart parking lot

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, animal abuse, animal rescue, pets, scanner, news.

An unoccupied SUV in the grocery pickup section of the Walmart parking lot reportedly has a dog locked inside. The caller waited by the vehicle 15 minutes to see if the owner would return before calling dispatch. An animal control officer and a deputy are en route.

UPDATE 11:44 p.m.: The deputy is on site and speaking with the dog owner. The deputy advises the animal control officer can disregard the dispatch.

