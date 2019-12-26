Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library available to little kids in Alexander school district Jan. 1

Press release:

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a set of books beginning with the children’s classic "The Little Engine That Could." Each month a new, carefully selected age-appropriate book will be mailed in your child’s name directly to your home. Best of all it is a FREE GIFT!

There is no cost to your child’s family thanks to the Alexander APPLE Committee. The committee has partnered with The Richter Family Foundation to bring the Imagination Library to Alexander’s children.

To be eligible the child must live in the Alexander Central School District and must be between the ages of birth and his/her 5th birthday.

Beginning on Jan. 1, you may register online at www.imaginationlibrary.com by clicking on the box “register my child” and then filling out the required information.

If you do not have access to the internet, you may pick up a Registration Brochure at the elementary school office, and then mail the registration form to: The Richter Family Foundation. The mailing address is included in the brochure.

Alexander’s APPLE Committee knows that you will love Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and encourages you to sign up your child or children beginning on Jan. 1. A family may register all children within the household, as long as they are age 5 or under.