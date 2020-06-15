Local Matters

June 15, 2020 - 12:06pm

DOT pavement marking underway in the city through Saturday on routes 5, 33, 63, and 98

posted by Billie Owens in dot, city of batavia, news, pavement marking.

From the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

Motorists are advised that New York State Department of Transportation will be reapplying centerline and edge striping this week on NY routes 5, 33, 63 and 98 in the City of Batavia. This will be evening work when traffic volumes are reduced.

If you have questions, contact the Bureau of Maintenance at (585) 345-6400, opt. 1.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.

