Downtown Batavia Public Market opens June 5, with social distancing; ages 2 & up must wear mask

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee Country Farmer’s Market @ The Downtown Batavia Public Market opens for the season on Friday, June 5th, at the market's location on the corner of Bank Street and Alva Place in the Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District.

Market hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, with the season running from Friday, June 5th, through Friday, Oct. 30th.

In light of the current COVID 19 concerns, the Market will implement enhanced public health guidelines to ensure the safety of Market customers and vendors. Social distancing is encouraged and the vendor stalls will be spaced accordingly. All customers and visitors of the market over the age of 2 years old must be wearing a mask to enter.

Vendors are excited about the upcoming market season with many of last year's vendors returning, along with some new additions. The market will once again participate in the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), DUFB (Double-Up Food Bucks), NYS FreshConnect, WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) and Senior Farmer's Market Check programs.

The market welcomes the season with a new Market Manager, Wendy Rath (inset photo right). The Genesee Country Farmer’s Market Board of Directors is excited to have her on board and are confident she will be an asset to our vendors and market operations.

The market is committed to its Mission of "providing a family-friendly environment where the residents of the Greater-Batavia area and Genesee County can shop for fresh, locally grown, produce and specialty artisanal items" -- and its Vision of "making the Genesee Country Farmers' Market @ The Downtown Batavia Public Market a WNY Destination."

Parties interested in joining the market to become a Seasonal Vendor or Day Vendor may contact Sharon Brent at (716) 560-0853 or by email at [email protected], or Wendy Rath at (585) 944-5772or by email at [email protected].

Qualifying charities, service-groups, or 501c3 organizations that would like to participate in the market may obtain a FREE market stall by contacting the market at (585) 944-5772 or by email at [email protected].