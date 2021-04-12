Electronics recycling event at Ascension Parish will end early due to terrific turnout

The electronics recycling event in the parking lot behind the parish hall* at Ascension Parish in Batavia has been successful they are ending it early.

It got underway on Thursday April 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and planned to go for 13 days until April 20th.

This afternoon The Batavian received an email saying it would not continue into a second week because they received a lot of scrap electornics.

"We have done well," Terri King wrote.

So tomorrow Wednesday and Thursday of this week, April 14 and 15, will be the last opportunities to get rid of your old electrical stuff to benefit Camp Good Days & Special Times. It's an organization working to help improve the quality of life for children, adults and families whose lives have been touched by cancer.

Sunnking Recycling is handling the recycling.

*Location is 17 Sumner St.