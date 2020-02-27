Ensuring you get what you pay for: March 1-7 is 'Weights & Measures Week'

Press release:

As you try to make the most of your dollar, the county Weights & Measures Department is there to make sure you’re getting what you pay for. W&M acts as financial protection for both the buyer and the seller, ensuring fair transactions for all parties involved.

We celebrate these relationships during the first week of March, National Weights & Measures Week .

The Genesee County Weights & Measures Department tests devices used in your day-to-day activities; including devices at gas stations, grocery stores, delis, bakeries, produce stands, and laundromats to name a few.

Last year, 705 devices were tested in Genesee County.

Of those, 85.42 percent initially tested correct. When a device is found incorrect and in the stores favor, the Director orders the device repaired. The business cannot use that device until the correction has been retested and inspected by a W&M inspector.

The Department is also responsible for testing the quality of the fuel sold in the county, this effort is 100 percent reimbursed by New York State. Locally, there were zero octane/cetane failures in 2019.

The Genesee County Health Department is on the forefront when it comes to shared services, in our case, with Orleans County; a joint effort to better serve both communities.

Starting in January 2019, the counties agreed to fully combine the two Weights & Measures departments. This collaboration has created a safer and healthier environment for all residences as well as visitors to the area.

Between the two counties, the agreement has estimated savings of $54,290 in its initial year.

“Rarely does a costs saving result in better and more efficient services for the community, but this arrangement does exactly that," said Ronald P. Mannella, director of Weights & Measures for Genesee – Orleans County Departments of Health (GO Health). "We have figured it out. This department will continue to explore ways of stretching our taxpayer dollars."

Paul A. Pettit, Public Health director, said "This latest integrated approach to working across county lines and sharing services is another great example of how we can enhance benefits for our residents while reducing county costs.”

With support from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Genesee - Orleans and the surrounding counties are cracking down on credit card skimmers and those responsible.

W&M inspectors perform random sweeps of fuel stations looking for these fraudulent devices. Arrests have been made. Know that New York will not tolerate these criminal acts.

If you have suspicious credit card activity, call your bank immediately.

When shopping, look for the official seal. These seals indicate the device has been tested and passed inspection by a Weights & Measures inspector.

If you believe the device is incorrect, simply point your smartphone at the QR Code on the seal and you will be prompted to our department website. Once there, you are quickly able to report a complaint. This office will continue to accept phone calls and emails.

For information about Genesee CountyHealth Department services contact: