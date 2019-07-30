July 30, 2019 - 4:12pm
Expect scattered thunderstorms and possibly gusty winds and heavy downpours through early evening
posted by Billie Owens in weather, genesee county, news.
A hazardous weather outlook was issued by the National Weather Service in Buffalo at 2:59 p.m. for Genesee County and other parts of Western New York, as well as North Central New York.
This afternoon and tonight expect scattered thunderstorms that may contain gusty winds and produce heavy downpours through early evening.