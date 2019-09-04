Fall brings comedy, campy theater, photography and art to GCC

Press release:

Most Western New Yorkers are sad to see the summer ending -- but the fall season brings comedian Samuel J. Comroe, finalist on NBC's hit show America's Got Talent, to the Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for a performance of his "I got 99 problems...but a twitch ain't one" tour!

Comroe's comedy, which is for mature audiences only , is based on the trials and tribulations of living with Tourette Syndrome. A native of Los Angeles, he performs widely each year from Las Vegas to San Francisco, at colleges and universities across the country. He also has more than 40,000 subscribers to his YouTube Channel.

Seating is limited and tickets are available now at [email protected] or (585) 345-6814.

In October, GCC's Forum Players will perform their biggest show of the season -- Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show!On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 17, 18 and 19, the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the final performance will be a matinee Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. All four of these performances, which are for mature audiences only , will take full advantage of all the high-tech sound and lighting equipment at the state-of-the-art Stuart Steiner Theatre.

The full scene and costume shops will offer dynamic sets, costumes and the outlandish regalia that Rocky Horror fans look for. The talented and enthusiastic theater department is already busily preparing for this performance. For a little extra fun, specially prepared Prop Bags will be available for use during the show for just $5 -- while supplies last -- and can be pre-ordered from the box office. No other props will be allowed in the theater.

Tickets to see Samuel J. Comroe or The Rocky Horror Show at GCC's Stuart Steiner Theatre are $8 for adults, and $5 for seniors (55+) and students (16+) and GCC faculty/ staff. GCC students with ID are $3, and GCC alumni with ID will receive a $2 discount on an adult ticket.

To reserve seats, contact the GCC box office at [email protected] or (585) 345-6814.

Genesee Center for the Arts offers something to appeal to the art lover in everyone and the Fall Season is no exception. The Rosalie "Roz" Steiner Art Gallery will host the following exhibits to distract and inform your mind, appeal to your senses and evoke a variety of emotional responses.

Artist: Bruce Adams

On display until Sept. 21

"Untitled" -- Adams is best known as a conceptually based figurative painter who references various painting styles. In exploring the act of painting, Adams peels back the layers of meaning inherent in art making and viewing.

Artist: Nigel Maister

On display Oct. 1 - 31

Artist Talk: Oct. 10 at 12:30 p.m. with receptions at 1 and 5 p.m.

"tight. word. lit." -- Through the pairing of unrelated photographic images, Maister creates a narrative both implied and explicit and manifested in emotional, formal, aesthetic, intuitive and intellectual expression, and an evocation of action.

Artist: Heather Jones

On display: Nov. 12 - Dec. 12

Artist Talk: Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m. with receptions at 1 and 5 p.m.

"M is for Mindful" -- This exhibition highlights acrylic paintings by GCC Professor of Fine Arts, Jones, created as illustrations for the book "M is for Mindful." Including a playful narrative that guides children through an exploration of the themes that shape the way we think and live, "M is for Mindful" is a nature-based ABC/poetry picture book written by Robin L. Flanagan.

The Roz Steiner Art Gallery is open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open during special events as published at www.genesee.edu/campuslife/arts. Admission is free. For more information, contact Gallery coordinator Mary Jo Whitman at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6490, or via email: [email protected].