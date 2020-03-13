GC 4-H members score well in regional dairy contest

Submitted photo and press release:

Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club members recently participated in the Finger Lakes Regional 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest.

The contest tested their knowledge of the dairy industry, dairy products, farming, government, and bovine anatomy.

There were several rounds of competition. Youths were given individual questions, followed by team questions where they could work as a group to answer. \Each round ended with toss-up questions where the quickest participant to buzz in was given the chance to answer.

Beginner Division Results

Team: Genesee/Wayne/Seneca – First-place Team

Members: Tate Zuber – Eighth-place Individual (Genesee), Connor Schultz, Julianna Smith, and Josiah Freier (Wayne/Seneca)

Team: Genesee/Cayuga – Second-place Team

Members: Chase Zuber – Sixth-place Individual (Genesee), Sam Patterson, Austin Hunter, and Katherine Atherton (Cayuga)

Junior Division Results

Team: Genesee/Monroe – First-place Team

Members: Bing Zuber – Sixth-place Individual (Genesee), Justin Deleo – Seventh-place Individual (Genesee), and Owen Avedisian (Monroe)

Other Genesee County Junior Participants: Mason Werth, Maggie Winspear, and Jillian Brewer.

Senior Division Results

Team: Genesee/Seneca – Third-place Team

Members: Amelia Brewer (Genesee), Ian Keberle – Sixth-place Individual (Genesee), and Dale Freier (Seneca)

Photo: Genesee County 4-H Dairy Bowl participants, back row from left -- Ian Keberle, Mason Werth, Jillian Brewer, Maggie Winspear, Amelia Brewer; front row from left -- Chase Zuber, Bing Zuber, Tate Zuber, Justin Deleo.