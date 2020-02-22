GC 4-H program registration open for school groups to learn about hatching chicks

Press release:

Registration is now open for the 2020 Genesee County Incubation and Embryology Program.

The program is open to classrooms and school groups throughout Genesee County.

Students and teachers that participate in this hands-on program will learn all about the process of hatching a chick.

To register or receive more information, please contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 101.

More information about the program is also available here.