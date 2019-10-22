GC Job Development Bureau announces its Youth Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Program

Press release:

The Genesee County Job Development Bureau would like to announce its Youth Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Program.

Young adults may receive funding for in-demand career training. The program offers opportunities to out-of-school youth ages 16 to 24 years, who face barriers to education, training and employment. The goal is to make it easier for youth to find a job and a career training path.

The program is looking to help youth -- from the young mother or father who wants to return to school, to a recent graduate that is trying to enter the workforce with no experience; to the young man or woman who left high school and now wants to finish said, Teresa Van Son, director of the Genesee County Job Development Bureau.

"Everyone has their own story and things that have gotten in their way," she said. "We want to help remove some of those obstacles. Our program is here to assist by providing support and guidance that will allow them to participate successfully in education and training opportunities to reach their fullest potential."

Young adults have the chance to participate in training for certificate and degree programs, which will assist in obtaining marketable skills for employment in their desired field of study.

Unsure what career you want? You can explore careers through paid work experience or job shadowing with a local employer.

The benefits and services can include: career counseling and support, tuition, employment-readiness training, and paid work experience. We may also help with limited supportive services including course fees and supplies, mileage reimbursement, driver's training, work clothes or uniforms.

Individuals are eligible to participate if they are between 16-24 years old, meet eligibility guidelines and possess one or more of the following barriers to employment: pregnant or parenting (mother or father), a school drop-out, homeless, foster care and/or aged out, ex-offender, or an individual with a disability.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the unemployment rate is much higher than average for 16 – 24 year olds at 9.1 percent. The education a person receives affects their employment status.

In 2018, among youth (ages 16–24) not enrolled in school who did not graduate from high school, only 51 percent were employed, either full- or part-time. The employment rate goes up from there with each educational milestone a person reached according to Child Trends.

"We want to help our local youth reach those milestones," Van Son said.

For more information, please contact the Genesee County Career Center, at (585) 344-2042 and speak with the youth counselor Lisa Smith or by email at [email protected]