GCASA Foundation awards two scholarships for future human service workers

Submitted photos and press release:

Jillian Menzie (top photo), a senior at Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School, and Ashlyn LeBaron (bottom photo), a senior at Albion’s Charles D' Amico High School were selected as this year’s recipients of $1,000 scholarships from Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (GCASA) Foundation.

GCASA Foundation supports the work of GCASA and other nonprofit organizations in Genesee and Orleans Counties. Several organizations have received mini-grants in the past to help sustain the crucial work they do in our community. The Foundation also invests in the future substance use disorder workforce by supporting individuals pursuing a degree in health sciences or human services.

The Board of Directors of both GCASA and GCASA Foundation are committed to providing quality services. Educated, skilled employees and board members are the necessary for effective service delivery.

“As a member of the selection committee, it was wonderful to read about all the applicants’ academic accomplishments and their commitment to community service," said GCASA Foundation Board Treasurer Virginia Taylor. Our recipients, Ashlyn and Jillian, were exceptionally impressive and we are thrilled to award scholarships to help cover some of their college costs."

GCASA Foundation has been pleased to honor many commendable students over the past several years. Typically, the scholarship award recipients are honored at GCASA’s Annual Membership Meeting and Luncheon. Due to COVID-19, this meeting will be held virtually this year.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to recognize and honor these deserving young women in person with their parents and school representatives present," said Shannon Ford, GCASA director of Communications and Development. "Their scholarship applications were outstanding."

Both young women plan to pursue a degree in Nursing.