Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club competes at New York State Fair

Top photo: Genesee Dairy Challenge Team – Genesee County 4-H Dairy Challenge Contest participants, from left: Bing Zuber, Wyatt Uberty, Chase Zuber, Otto Uberty, Renee Uberty.

Submitted photos and press release:

SYRACUSE -- Members of the Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club took their skills to the New York State Fair in Syracuse earlier this week.

4-H Dairy Challenge and Dairy Judging Contests were held to test the youth’s knowledge on judging skills, animal nutrition, agronomy, feed identification, farm safety, and business management.

Below are results from the contests that included more than 150 participants.

New York State Fair 4-H Dairy Challenge Contest:

Genesee Novice Team – Second-place Team. Team members were: Otto Uberty, Wyatt Uberty, Bing Zuber and Chase Zuber.

Individual Results – Bing Zuber -- third High Novice Individual; Renee Uberty -- 19th Junior Individual.

New York State Fair 4-H Dairy Judging Contest:

Genesee Novice Team A – Fourth Place. Team members and individual rankings were: Chloe Lamb -- 14th, Bing Zuber -- 16th, and Chase Zuber -- 18th.

Genesee Novice Team B – Third Place. Team members and individual rankings were: Evan Winspear -- third, Wyatt Uberty -- 17th, Otto Uberty -- 20th.

Genesee Junior Team – Fourth Place. Team members and individual rankings were: Maggie Winspear -- fifth, Jillian Brewer -- eighth, and Renee Uberty -- 36th.

Genesee Senior Team – 13th-place. Team members and individual rankings were: Carolyn Sybertz -- 23rd and Amelia Brewer -- 29th.

Congratulations to all of the 4-H’ers competing at the New York State Fair this week! For more information on the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.

Bottom photo: Genesee County 4-H Dairy Judging Contest participants, from left, back row: Amelia Brewer, Carolyn Sybertz, Jillian Brewer, Renee Uberty, Maggie Winspear. From left, front row: Wyatt Uberty, Evan Winspear, Chloe Lamb, Bing Zuber, Otto Uberty, and Chase Zuber.